The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has paid tribute to Nigeria’s frontline troops, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to national security while citizens enjoy the Christmas season with their loved ones.

General Oluyede made the remarks in a special message to troops on Wednesday, emphasizing the nation’s gratitude for their vigilance and dedication.

“I pay special tribute to our gallant frontline troops who, even during this sacred season, remain deployed across various theatres of operation in the defence of our nation.

“Your courage, discipline, professionalism, and selfless service often at great personal sacrifice epitomise the finest traditions of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. You remain vigilant, confronting diverse threats to our collective peace and security, while others enjoy Christmas with their loved ones. For this, the nation owes you an immeasurable debt of gratitude,” he said.

In a statement personally signed by him, the CDS also expressed appreciation to Nigerian citizens for their resilience, patriotism, and continued support of the military, despite the complex security challenges facing the country. He highlighted that Christmas is a season embodying love, sacrifice, hope, and renewal, offering a solemn opportunity to reflect on shared humanity, national responsibilities, and commitment to peace, unity, and progress.

General Oluyede stressed that Nigerians’ steadfast belief in the Nigerian project remains a vital source of strength for the troops. He added that trust, cooperation, and synergy between the military and citizens are indispensable for achieving sustainable peace and security.

He reassured that the military will remain resolute in its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democratic institutions, while also prioritizing the welfare of personnel.

“We are firmly committed to improving the living and working conditions of our personnel and their families through enhanced welfare packages, improved healthcare delivery, better accommodation, timely payment of allowances, and sustained support for the families of our fallen heroes,” the CDS said.

The Chief of Defence Staff urged Nigerians to use the festive season to promote peace, tolerance, and unity across ethnic, religious, and cultural lines. “Our diversity remains our strength and our collective resolve is the foundation upon which a secure, stable, and prosperous Nigeria will be built,” he noted.

He further encouraged members of the Armed Forces to reflect on the teachings of Christ during the celebrations, emphasizing peace, love, forgiveness, selflessness, and purposeful service.

The CDS charged the military to remain disciplined, professional, and loyal to the Constitution, adding, “We must also continue to uphold the values of honour, integrity and service to the nation.”

General Oluyede expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support of the Armed Forces. He also called on sister security agencies for “sustained collaboration, synergy, and unity of effort in our collective quest to safeguard our dear nation.”