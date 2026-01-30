Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying key members of his administration to strengthen governance and improve service delivery. As part of the changes, the Governor has appointed his Chief of Staff, Hon. Gani Audu, to serve as Commissioner in the M...

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying key members of his administration to strengthen governance and improve service delivery.

As part of the changes, the Governor has appointed his Chief of Staff, Hon. Gani Audu, to serve as Commissioner in the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Audu’s new role is subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.

To fill the vacancy left by Audu, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, has been redeployed as the Governor’s new Chief of Staff. Meanwhile, the current Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, Barr. Vincent Osas Uwadiae, has been moved to the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

A statement by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor, said the reshuffle is part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to “strengthen governance, enhance service delivery, and promote greater efficiency in the administration of state affairs.”

“This minor cabinet reshuffle takes effect from 30th January, 2026,” the statement read.

“His Excellency expresses confidence that these strategic adjustments will further enhance coordination, policy implementation, and effective governance in Edo State.”