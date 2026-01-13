Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has declared that those behind last week’s unrest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, have been uncovered, describing the incident as a coordinated and externally funded operation rather than a peaceful protest. According to the governor, the violence ...

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has declared that those behind last week’s unrest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, have been uncovered, describing the incident as a coordinated and externally funded operation rather than a peaceful protest.

According to the governor, the violence was allegedly bankrolled by a Nigerian based in Russia, working alongside other individuals abroad, with the aim of engineering widespread disorder in the state. He said intelligence reports showed that those behind the disturbance sought to stage synchronised attacks across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua and even the Government House in Benin City.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, the governor said the plan involved recruiting and financing people on the ground to carry out acts of vandalism and arson, while spreading misinformation to undermine public confidence in the state government.

Security agencies, the statement added, have already arrested several suspects. Some were intercepted while allegedly moving toward a campus to carry out further destruction, while others were identified from viral videos circulating online that showed scenes of burning and looting during the violence.

The government stressed that those taken into custody were involved in rioting and not in any form of lawful protest. It also clarified that the incident had no link to students or the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The statement further said there were indications that opposition figures, possibly with support from abroad, were behind the unrest as part of a broader effort to destabilise the state and damage the administration’s image.

Governor Okpebholo reassured residents of Ekpoma that security had been restored and that normal life was gradually returning to the town. He urged the public to disregard fake videos and unverified reports, and to remain calm as security agencies continue to deal with those responsible.