The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has voiced strong support for Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, urging him to remain focused on his national duties despite what it described as politically motivated attacks aimed at undermining his accomplishments.

In a statement released in Abakaliki, the Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, described recent criticisms of Umahi as deliberate efforts by detractors to tarnish his credibility and weaken his close working relationship with **President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

> “It should be made known, unequivocally, that we, the people of Igboland, will protect and defend Senator Umahi from any and all conspiracies or political machinations. Enough is enough,” Isiguzoro declared.

He urged the Works Minister to stay committed to his national assignment and ignore distractions, assuring that Ndigbo and other well-meaning Nigerians stand firmly behind him as he continues to deliver quality road infrastructure across the country.

Highlighting the historic nature of Umahi’s appointment, Isiguzoro noted that it marked the first time in 74 years that an Igbo person would hold the office of Minister of Works since 1951.

He also praised Umahi for introducing cement technology in road construction, calling it a revolutionary innovation that has transformed infrastructure delivery nationwide.

“Umahi’s achievements are a testament to his competence and the President’s recognition of Igbo merit. Any attempt to malign him is not just an attack on his person, but on the collective progress of Ndigbo,” Isiguzoro said.

The Ohanaeze leader further alleged that intelligence reports had revealed a plot by opposition elements to weaken the Tinubu administration by targeting its most effective ministers, with Umahi specifically in focus.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians recognise the Minister’s visible results and will not be swayed by smear campaigns. Reaffirming Ohanaeze’s support for the Tinubu administration, Isiguzoro stated that the Igbo nation remains committed to backing a government that promotes inclusivity, competence, and national development.