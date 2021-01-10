Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate demolition of an illegal N20 million bridge under construction across Oluwa River, a boundary between Omo Forest, Area J4 in Ijebu-East in Ogun and Ondo States.

According to reports, some illegal loggers, who have been engaging in illegal felling of tree, had tasked themselves to begin the construction of a bridge in the state government forest reserve.

The State Commissioner for Forestry, Hon. Tunji Akinosi was said to have led a monitoring team to Laagan village on Saturday where he saw the 50-metre long bridge.

A statement by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Soji Solarin, stated that the Commissioner ordered that the bridge, which is almost completed, be destroyed within two weeks.

According to Mr. Akinosi, those constructing the bridge were doing so to have easy transportation of stolen state’s forest resources by illegal loggers and taken away to neighbouring states.

He threatened to arrest and prosecute settlers keeping illegal arms to perpetrate crimes in the area.

“Armed soldiers would remain part of the frequent monitoring exercises in order to prevent banditry which is becoming prevalent nationwide,” he said.