The Taraba State Police Command addressed the earlier report made available to the public by the Nigerian Army regarding the arrest of a police officer during a military operation in Taraba, stating that the officer in question was not involved in any unlawful activity or association with criminals.

According to a Sunday statement signed by ASP Victor Mshelizah, the Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, the “officer was stationed at his duty post in the Usmanu outstation, in Karim Lamido LGA, in uniform and was on duty.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the Taraba State Police Command has been drawn to circulating reports and misinformation regarding an incident involving one of our officer at Usmanu Karim Lamido Local Government Area today, 30th November 2025. The Command wishes to provide accurate details to dispel any false narratives and reaffirm our commitment to transparency and public safety.

“The officer in question, was stationed at his legitimate duty post – usmanu outstation, in Karim lamido LGA in uniform and was on duty, At no point was the officer involved in any unlawful activity or association with criminal elements.”

The statement added, “Contrary to unverified claims, the officer was not apprehended in the act with any militias, armed groups, or persons of interest. He was not found in possession of any prohibited weapons, contraband, or items that could suggest misconduct. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the officer was arrested within his area of responsibility carrying out routine surveillance due to the unrest while others were running for safety being a police officer he stayed back when the military arrived the scene and he cooperated fully with the responding team. No evidence links him to any wrongdoing, and the matter is under internal review to ascertain full facts.”

The statement further reads, “The Taraba State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimeyin psc minps, remains resolute in upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. We are guided by the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, to maintain discipline within our ranks while prioritizing community protection. Any attempt to tarnish the image of dedicated officers through baseless allegations will not be tolerated, and the Command will pursue legal action against those spreading disinformation that could undermine public trust.”

“We urge the public to rely on official channels for information and to report any suspicious activities or concerns directly to the nearest police station. Your cooperation helps us combat crime effectively and fosters a secure environment for all. The Command assures every citizen of our unwavering dedication to justice and safety in Taraba Stat,” the statement concluded.