Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved financial support for two students from the state who will represent Nigeria and Africa at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in China....

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved financial support for two students from the state who will represent Nigeria and Africa at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in China.

The beneficiaries, Chinedu Great Okediachi and Oghenetano Idoghor of Madonna International School, Asaba, earned qualification for the global competition after emerging among the top performers at the African Spelling Bee Championship held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Chinedu according to a statement via the X handle of the Delta State Government, distinguished himself by finishing as Africa’s first runner-up, while Oghenetano also delivered an impressive performance, bringing honour to Delta State and Nigeria.

The approval of financial assistance by Governor Oborevwori is expected to support the students’ participation in the international event scheduled to hold in China in July 2026.

According to the Delta State Government, the gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to promoting education and investing in human capital development by supporting young talents to excel on the global stage.

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The government noted that the students would join some of the brightest young scholars from around the world at the competition, where they will represent not only Delta State but also Nigeria and the African continent.