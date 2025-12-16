The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on its internal auditors to adopt emerging digital solutions to improve efficiency and accountability in the Scheme’s operations. Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the NYSC Director-General, delivered the charge during the 2025 NYSC Auditors’ Wo...

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the NYSC Director-General, delivered the charge during the 2025 NYSC Auditors’ Workshop held in Abuja. Represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, Nafiu emphasized the importance of digital tools in facilitating accurate cash flow forecasting, real-time budget tracking, and data-driven decision-making to ensure optimal utilization of resources.

“We are moving beyond traditional paper-based methods; innovations enable real-time monitoring and verification of transactions. Deploying digital solutions in auditing will help eliminate human errors and inefficiencies,” he said.

The DG highlighted that the workshop theme, “Strengthening Accountability through Digital Innovation in Audit Process: A Catalyst for Strategic Cash Planning,” reflects the NYSC’s commitment to financial prudence and operational excellence through real-time digital platforms.

He described auditors as critical gatekeepers, tasked with curbing excesses in daily transactions, and reaffirmed the Scheme’s dedication to transparency while promoting national unity, integration, and overall development.

“Transparency is a vital pillar of trust in every organisation. As auditors, you must not compromise standards,” Nafiu added.

In his welcome remarks, the NYSC Director of Internal Audit, Dr. Levi Agim, said the workshop aimed to explore strategies for integrating digital tools to enhance internal auditing efficiency.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Dr. Mathias Nicholas of the House of Representatives, Dr. James Nda Abalaka of the GIFMIS, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and former NYSC Director of Internal Audit, Mr. Leke Abiodun.

The event was coordinated by Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations.