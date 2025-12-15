The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the registration portal for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ remobilisation exercise will open from December 16 to December 23, 2025. In a circular signed by NYSC Management, shared across its social media handles on Monday, the exercise is slated for...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the registration portal for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ remobilisation exercise will open from December 16 to December 23, 2025.

In a circular signed by NYSC Management, shared across its social media handles on Monday, the exercise is slated for corps members who absconded during their service year.

The statement reads, “The NYSC Management wishes to inform corps members who absconded during service that the registration portal for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Remobilisation exercise will be opened from 16th to 23rd December, 2025.”

It added, “Those who need to refund the monthly allowance received during their initial service period should do so ONLY on the dashboard.”

“Absconded corps members who earlier registered during the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Remobilisation exercise but could not document in the state of Remobilisation will need to register afresh for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ exercise,” the statement concluded.