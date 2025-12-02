The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved Thursday, 18 December 2025, as the passing-out date for members of the 2024 Batch C Stream II.

According to a statement from the NYSC management, the low-key ceremony will involve the distribution of Certificates of National Service to Corps Members at all Local Government Areas nationwide.

Activities preceding the event include Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) sessions organised by the NYSC and partner agencies, as well as the signing of final clearance forms by Zonal Inspectors.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, congratulated the Corps Members and wished them a smooth winding-up and passing-out exercise.

He urged them to uphold the scheme’s core values and continue to serve as worthy ambassadors of the NYSC after their service year.