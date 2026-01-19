The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that it has released the deployment details for all 2026 Batch A Stream 1 prospective corps members. The scheme disclosed this in a Monday statement shared on its official X handle, stating that some prospective corps members posted to Lagos Stat...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that it has released the deployment details for all 2026 Batch A Stream 1 prospective corps members.

The scheme disclosed this in a Monday statement shared on its official X handle, stating that some prospective corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will undergo their orientation programmes in neighbouring states.

The scheme announced this development, explaining that the current camp capacity informed the decision.

“Some prospective corps members deployed to Lagos will have their orientation course in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Osun camps, while some deployed to FCT will be in Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa camps,” the NYSC said.

The NYSC further disclosed that “only about 40 per cent of registered Prospective Corps Members can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme.”

The scheme also issued a travel advisory to prospective corps members, stressing that, “Prospective corps members are advised not to travel at night to the orientation camp.”

It further reminded them to complete documentation ahead of arrival, noting that required forms must be printed and signed before camp registration.

In a separate notice shared on its official X handle, NYSC warned that prospective corps members with inconsistencies in their records will forfeit their registration.

It stated, “Prospective Corps Members with discrepancies in the Date of Graduation on their call-up letters and the date on their Statement of Results will not be registered in the Orientation Camp.”

The scheme added, “They should sort out such issues with the Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting to the camp.”

The NYSC also issued guidance for married female prospective corps members.

In one notice, it said, “All married female prospective corps members who are not posted to the state of their husband’s domicile should report to the orientation camp nearest to them for registration.”

For those seeking concessional posting, the scheme stated, “Married Female Prospective Corps Members who want to apply for Concessional Posting based on Marital Grounds are to upload the following documents: Marriage Certificate, Identity of Husband, Letter of Place of Domicile from Husband.”