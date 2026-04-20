The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a change in the orientation dates for prospective corps members deployed to Enugu and Osun States. In a Monday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Public Relations, NYSC noted the orientation exercise for these states will commence on…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a change in the orientation dates for prospective corps members deployed to Enugu and Osun States.

In a Monday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Public Relations, NYSC noted the orientation exercise for these states will commence on Tuesday, 28th April 2026, and end on Monday, 18th May 2026, a week after commencement in the other 34 states and the FCT.

According to the statement, NYSC explained that the adjustment is due to ongoing extensive renovation works at the orientation camps in the two states, undertaken by their respective governments.

The statement reads, “This slight adjustment is due to the ongoing extensive renovation of the Camps by the State Governments, which has necessitated the change in date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Orientation Exercise for all other states and the FCT is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, to Tuesday, 12th May 2026.”

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NYSC called on affected prospective Corps Members to duly note these differing dates for compliance.

“The NYSC wishes all Prospective Corps Members a safe journey to their states of deployment,” the statement concluded.

TVC News previously reported that the Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a schedule of major activities for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course.

The 21-day exercise will hold in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory simultaneously.

The Orientation Course will commence with reception and registration of Prospective Corps Members on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, and end at midnight on Friday, 24th April the 2026.