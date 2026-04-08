The Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a schedule of major activities for 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course. The 21-day exercise will hold in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory simultaneously. The Orientation Course will commence with reception and registration…...

The Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a schedule of major activities for 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course.

The 21-day exercise will hold in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory simultaneously.

The Orientation Course will commence with reception and registration of Prospective Corps Members on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026, and end at midnight of Friday, 24th April, 2026.

Prospective Corps Members mobilized for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II service year will be sworn-in on Friday, 24th April, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Orientation Course will come to an end on Tuesday, 12th May, 2026.

Management wish Nigerian graduates mobilized for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II service year safe trips to the various orientation camps across the country, while reiterating its warning against night journeys.

Accordingly, Prospective Corps Members are advised to break their journeys once it’s 6.00pm, and pass the night at any available Corps Members’ Lodge, military formation, police station/outpost or palace of a traditional ruler anywhere in the country, then continue the following morning.