Represented by the Director of Corps Mobilisation, Mrs. Rachel Idaewor, Nafiu said the NYSC ventures were established to empower Corps Members, staff and host communities, and encouraged managers to chart new paths that would enhance profitability and sustainability.

“The NYSC is building businesses that will drive economic growth and empowerment of our Corps Members. Therefore, the importance of commitment by all members of staff in charge of the Scheme’s ventures cannot be over-emphasised,” he said.

The DG also stressed the need for managers to shun acts of sabotage and mismanagement, noting that the workshop was designed to strengthen their capacity and promote partnerships capable of improving profit margins.

He commended farm and ventures managers who had performed creditably and urged them to sustain their efforts toward greater success.

In his welcome address, the Acting Director of the Ventures Management Department, Mr. Abe Dankaro, highlighted key achievements of the department, including increased productivity, expanded market reach and impactful partnerships.

According to him, recent milestones include the installation of a solar-powered borehole and the establishment of a modern fish farm at the NYSC Farm in Kwali, as well as the commencement of beef fattening at the NYSC Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi.

He added that the department is partnering reputable organisations to enhance Corps Members’ training and boost both farm and factory operations.