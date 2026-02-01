The Federal Medical Centre in Jabi has issued a statement to clarify the circulating report on social media suggesting that the late singer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, who tragically passed away following a snake bite incident at her home in Abuja, died due to the non-availability of anti-venom in the f...

The Federal Medical Centre in Jabi has issued a statement to clarify the circulating report on social media suggesting that the late singer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, who tragically passed away following a snake bite incident at her home in Abuja, died due to the non-availability of anti-venom in the facility.

In a Sunday statement signed by the FMC management, the hospital stated that the late singer, after a thorough but quick evaluation, suffered severe neurotoxic complications from the snake bite.

According to the statement, Singer Nwagene was received by the hospital experts when she was provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom.

The statement reads, “We wish to address the circulating discussion on social media concerning the unfortunate case of Ms Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, who tragically passed away due to neurotoxic complications following a snake bite on January 31, 2026.

“First and foremost, we express our deepest condolences to the Nwagene family during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts are with them.

“We want to clarify that the management team at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, acted promptly and with the utmost care upon Ms Nwagene’s arrival. Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom.”

FMC further stated that despite all efforts to stabilise her condition, and transfer to the Intensive Care Unit for further treatment, she experienced a sudden deterioration just before she moments before her transfer.

The statement added, “After a thorough but quick evaluation, it was clear that Ms Nwagene suffered severe neurotoxic complications from the snake bite. Despite all efforts to stabilise her condition and transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit for further treatment, she experienced a sudden deterioration just before the transfer. Our team of professionals worked diligently to provide CPR and other life-saving measures; however, despite these efforts, we were unable to revive her.

“We stand by the quality of care and dedication our team demonstrates daily. The claims of non-availability of anti-snake venom and inadequate response are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation. We are committed to transparency and integrity in our practices and will continue to pursue excellence in patient care.”

“In light of these events, we encourage our community to engage with credible sources for information and updates rather than relying on social media speculation. We remain available for any further inquiries or clarifications,” the statement concluded.