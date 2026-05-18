Three prominent aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Sani M. Kabiru, and Husaini Suleiman have announced their withdrawal from the party’s senatorial primary elections scheduled for May 18, 2026. The withdrawals from the senetorial Race come amid growing political realignments and…...

Three prominent aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Sani M. Kabiru, and Husaini Suleiman have announced their withdrawal from the party’s senatorial primary elections scheduled for May 18, 2026.

The withdrawals from the senetorial Race come amid growing political realignments and internal dynamics within the APC in Kebbi State ahead of the senatorial primaries.

Senator Na’Allah, a former lawmaker representing the Kebbi South Senatorial District, in a letter addressed to the APC State Chairman in Birnin Kebbi, said his decision was based on a personal decision.

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He described the move as necessary despite his longstanding contributions to the party, noting that he has spent over 14 years building and strengthening the APC as a founding member at both state and national levels.

The former senator expressed gratitude to his constituents for their support, including financial contributions toward his nomination form, while reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the unity and progress of the party.

Similarly, Kabiru Sani Giant, who was contesting for the Kebbi Central Senatorial District seat against Former governor of Kebbi State and present Sentor Adamu Aleiro, announced his withdrawal, citing “personal, political, and strategic factors”.

In his letter to the party leadership, Kabiru appreciated the support he received from party leaders, his campaign team, and supporters throughout his aspiration.

He reaffirmed his continued loyalty to the APC and pledged to support the party’s future engagements and electoral successes.