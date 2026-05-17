Seventy-four ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun Central Senatorial District on Sunday endorsed Senator Shuaib Salisu popularly known as Omoyayi for a second term, describing him as the consensus candidate for tomorrow’s senatorial primary. The endorsement was announced at a press conference held at the MKO Abiola…...

Seventy-four ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun Central Senatorial District on Sunday endorsed Senator Shuaib Salisu popularly known as Omoyayi for a second term, describing him as the consensus candidate for tomorrow’s senatorial primary.

The endorsement was announced at a press conference held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, where the chairmen said the decision followed extensive consultations and assessment of the senator’s first-term performance.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Olayiwola Olaleye, popularly known as Daris and leader of the APC ward chairmen in Ogun Central, said the endorsement was you“anchored on the tangible and commendable efforts of Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu during his first term.”

“His legislative engagements, empowerment initiatives, and responsive representation have brought visible dividends to our communities. We believe a second term will enable him to consolidate on these achievements and deliver even greater benefits to our people,” Olaleye said.

The ward chairmen, operating under the coordination of the State Chairman of APC Ward Chairmen in Ogun State, Matthew Sopade, affirmed that Senator Salisu also enjoys the backing of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the apex leaders of Ogun Central, and party leaders across the district’s six local government areas: Ifo, Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Obafemi–Owode, and Odeda.

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They called on party faithful and residents of Ogun Central to rally behind him to ensure his return to the Senate, where they said he would continue to work with Governor Abiodun and Ogun State governorship consensus candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, to advance development in the state.

The Ogun Central senatorial primary is scheduled for Monday, 18th May 2026.

The press conference ended with a call for unity and continued partnership between party structures and the electorate.