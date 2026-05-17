The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, has continued to record significant progress in the ongoing 2026 Hajj operations in Makkah, with improvements reported in accommodation, feeding, medical care, transportation and overall pilgrims’ welfare. As preparations intensify ahead of the major Hajj rites, NAHCON disclosed that over 20,000 Nigerian pilgrims had…...

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, has continued to record significant progress in the ongoing 2026 Hajj operations in Makkah, with improvements reported in accommodation, feeding, medical care, transportation and overall pilgrims’ welfare.

As preparations intensify ahead of the major Hajj rites, NAHCON disclosed that over 20,000 Nigerian pilgrims had successfully arrived in Makkah as of May 15, 2026, with all affected pilgrims already settled into their accommodations.

The commission also revealed that many pilgrims have been issued their Nusuk Cards, a major identification and access requirement for pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj exercise. So far, more than 19,000 Nusuk Cards have reportedly been distributed to Nigerian pilgrims.

Pilgrims from several states including Nasarawa, Kogi, Ogun, Ondo, Benue, Plateau, Borno, Taraba, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Bauchi states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, have already been received in the holy city.

Although minor delays were experienced in room allocation in some locations, NAHCON officials, alongside state pilgrims’ welfare boards, moved swiftly to address and resolve the challenges to ensure comfort for the affected pilgrims.

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The commission noted that feeding services have improved significantly compared to previous operations, while healthcare delivery has also remained effective throughout the exercise.

According to available records, more than 500 medical consultations have already been attended to at clinics located in Madinah and Makkah, with medical teams providing prompt support to Nigerian pilgrims requiring healthcare attention.

Transportation arrangements within the holy land have also witnessed better coordination, contributing to the smooth movement of pilgrims between designated locations.

Saudi authorities were said to have commended the Nigerian delegation for its level of coordination, organization and prompt response to operational challenges during the ongoing exercise.

Observers say the steady progress recorded so far reflects NAHCON’s renewed commitment toward improving service delivery and ensuring a more comfortable spiritual experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

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With the major Hajj rites expected to commence in the coming days, officials expressed optimism that the remaining phases of the operation would proceed smoothly as more pilgrims continue to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.