Nvidia is reportedly working on a new AI chip for China that is more powerful than the H20 chip it currently sells to the country.

The new product is tentatively called the B30A, according to reports.

In April, the U.S. Commerce Department banned Nvidia from selling its H20 chips to China, citing the need to safeguard “national and economic security.”

Last year, Nvidia booked roughly $17 billion from the Chinese market — about 13% of its total revenue. But the export ban imposed by the Trump administration in April put it on the defensive, with Nvidia taking a $5.5 billion write-down on stranded H20 inventory and warning of billions in lost sales.

The Trump administration reversed its ban in July. The reversal was part of a broader de-escalation between the two countries ahead of a potential fall summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier in August, the U.S. government announced a deal that would have Nvidia and another chipmaker, Advanced Micro Devices, pay 15% of their revenues from sales in China, in return for being able to sell chips there.

In a statement, Nvidia said “We evaluate a variety of products for our roadmap, so that we can be prepared to compete to the extent that governments allow.

“Everything we offer is with the full approval of the applicable authorities and designed solely for beneficial commercial use.”