Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has said that the exact number of children abducted by armed gunmen from a Catholic school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, has not yet been confirmed.

Speaking on Saturday during a press briefing following an expanded security meeting in Minna, the governor explained that security agencies are still conducting headcounts, and an official figure will be released later in the day.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate and avoidable,” Governor Bago stressed the priority is the safe recovery of the abducted children.

“This incident could have been avoided; however, it is not a time for blame game. Our mission today is to see how we can rescue these children and all those kidnapped alongside,” he said.

In response to the abduction, Governor Bago ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the state as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students while security agencies continue their operations.

The governor appealed for calm among parents, students, and the general public, urging them to cooperate with security authorities as efforts to rescue the abducted victims continue.