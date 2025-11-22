Niger State Governor Umar Bago has announced the closure of schools across the state. Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday after an emergency meeting with service chiefs and key stakeholders at the Government House, Minna, following the recent abduction of students from St. Mary’s School in Ni...

Niger State Governor Umar Bago has announced the closure of schools across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday after an emergency meeting with service chiefs and key stakeholders at the Government House, Minna, following the recent abduction of students from St. Mary’s School in Niger State, the governor explained that the closures were necessary to protect the lives of schoolchildren until the state government can guarantee adequate security.

Bago said: “This unfortunate incident would have been avoided but it has happened. This is not the time for blame game, but to rescue the children and to forestall further occurrences

“The primary and secondary schools are supposed to go on Christmas break in two weeks, but we cannot take any chances anymore. this stakeholders meeting is to gather from your experiences before we close up all the schools both public and private, and to share with you the reasons why we must close up the schools.”

“Schools of Nursing and Midwifery in vulnerable areas would also be shutting down until after Christmas or after new year. By that time we would have taken care of the ugly security situation.”