The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the reported arrest and continued detention of one of its members, Stanley Ugagbe, a reporter with SecretReporters, an online news platform, by yet-to-be-identified security operatives. The union says it views the ugly development with grave concern, particularly as the circumstances surrounding Mr.…...

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the reported arrest and continued detention of one of its members, Stanley Ugagbe, a reporter with SecretReporters, an online news platform, by yet-to-be-identified security operatives.

The union says it views the ugly development with grave concern, particularly as the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ugagbe’s arrest remain unclear and no official explanation has been provided regarding his whereabouts, the allegations against him, or the legal basis for his detention.

The NUJ recalled that Mr. Ugagbe was arrested in his residence last Wednesday in Jikwoyi Phase II, area of Abuja.

Reports say four armed men dressed in mufti allegedly arrived at his residence shortly after his return from work

and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Read Also: NUJ Commends DSS For Release of Journalists, Urges Accountability

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The union’s account was that one of the men was said to be dressed in a T-shirt and trousers, while another was carrying an assault rifle.

NUJ said it further gathered that Mr. Ugagbe’s mobile phone and laptop were confiscated before he was taken away in an unmarked black Mitsubishi Pajero SUV with tinted windows.

The leadership of the union says it has since reached out to various security agencies to ascertain Mr. Ugagbe’s whereabouts and whether he was in

their custody.

However, the NUJ worry that the agencies contacted have denied holding him or having any knowledge of his whereabouts.

NUJ therefore calls on the relevant security agencies to immediately disclose the identity of the operatives involved, state the reasons for Mr. Ugagbe’s arrest, grant him immediate access to his family and legal representatives, and either charge him before a court of competent jurisdiction if there is any lawful basis for doing so or release him without further delay.

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The NUJ insists it will continue to monitor the situation closely, ensure the safety return of its member; and support all efforts aimed at safeguarding press freedom in Nigeria.