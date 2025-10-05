The Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended the Department of State Services for the timely release of two broadcast journalists, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang, of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, who were detained while covering the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chai...

The Nigeria Union of Journalists has commended the Department of State Services for the timely release of two broadcast journalists, Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang, of Jay 101.9 FM, Jos, who were detained while covering the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

The journalists were reportedly arrested following the circulation of a video clip on social media depicting a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives during the funeral ceremony. Their arrest drew widespread condemnation from media stakeholders, describing it as an affront to press freedom and the constitutional rights of journalists to carry out their duties without intimidation.

According to a publication on the official website of the union on Sunday, NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, for his timely intervention, which led to the journalists’ immediate release.

The DSS Director-General also reportedly offered a personal apology to the Union and emphasised the agency’s commitment to upholding the rights of journalists and adhering to due process in future operations.

“This gesture represents a significant and commendable shift in the approach of our security institutions,” Abdullahi said. “The readiness of the DSS leadership to acknowledge missteps, extend apologies, and commit to systemic reforms is a welcome development that can help rebuild public confidence in our security agencies.”

The NUJ, while lauding the DSS leadership’s proactive stance, urged the agency to take further steps by institutionalising accountability mechanisms and ensuring that operatives who infringe on citizens’ rights face appropriate sanctions.

Journalists are not adversaries of the state. They play a vital role in strengthening democracy and must be allowed to carry out their duties without fear, harassment, or undue interference,” the NUJ statement read.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagement with security institutions to promote mutual understanding, enhance professionalism, and safeguard both national security and press freedom.

It also encouraged journalists across the country to remain resolute, ethical, and professional in the discharge of their responsibilities.

