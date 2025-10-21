The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Imo State, marking a major milestone in the state’s higher education development. With this approval, Imo State now has a total of eight federal and stat...

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology in Imo State, marking a major milestone in the state’s higher education development.

With this approval, Imo State now has a total of eight federal and state-owned universities, contributing to the national count of 70 state universities across Nigeria.

Governor Hope Uzodimma received the official approval letter from NUC Executive Secretary Abdullahi Ribadu at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Ribadu commended the state government for its vision and urged the new university to uphold high academic standards and foster a robust research culture.

“The university should be built on standards — with quality research, the expansion of knowledge, and active engagement with industry and society,” Ribadu said. He added that the institution must remain student-focused and offer innovative programmes that equip graduates to make meaningful contributions to their communities and workplaces.

The NUC confirmed that the approval takes immediate effect, allowing the university to commence full academic activities once its administrative and academic structures are in place.

Governor Uzodimma described the recognition as a “significant stride” in his administration’s efforts to expand access to quality education and empower young Nigerians with digital, innovative, and entrepreneurial skills.

He noted that the university was conceived as a hub for innovation and job creation, with planned collaborations and mentorship opportunities involving the University of California, Berkeley.