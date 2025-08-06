The Alumni Association of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) has congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo, for securing the approval of 26 new academic programmes and a N1 billion grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)....

The Alumni Association of the Federal University Dutse (FUD) has congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo, for securing the approval of 26 new academic programmes and a N1 billion grant from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

In a statement issued in Dutse, the President of the FUD Alumni Association, Bashir Kassim, described the twin achievements as a milestone that reflects visionary leadership and strategic direction within the university.

Kassim praised the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approving the 26 programmes across undergraduate and postgraduate levels, saying it will expand academic opportunities and improve the institution’s competitiveness both locally and internationally.

He also commended the recent N1 billion grant awarded by TETFund for the development of innovation hubs and technology parks, calling it a catalyst for research, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation.

“These achievements mark a turning point in FUD’s journey towards becoming a global centre of academic excellence,” Kassim said. “The innovation hub will not only drive creativity but also position our graduates to become job creators and contributors to national development.”

The alumni body also lauded the university’s Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, alongside other supporting units, for their roles in achieving this feat.

The Alumni Association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the university’s vision and called on current and prospective students to see FUD as a centre of excellence where future leaders are made.

Kassim extended appreciation to the NUC and TETFund for their continued investment in higher education, and praised the university’s Governing Council and management for what he described as focused and purposeful leadership.

He said with this development, FUD is positioning itself to meet global standards in teaching, research, and innovation pushing the frontiers of education to meet Nigeria’s growing demand for skilled manpower and sustainable development.