The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is aware of the derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train service which occurred at approximately 11:09 A.M. today, 26th August 2025, at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station....

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is aware of the derailment involving a Kaduna-bound train service which occurred at approximately 11:09 A.M. today, 26th August 2025, at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station.

Current information available indicates that six persons sustained injuries, and no recorded fatalities.

A go-team has been deployed to the site to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Bureau sympathises with those injured and extends its support to all passengers affected. The investigation will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

Commenting on the incident, the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., said: “We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation.”

The NSIB will provide updates as the investigation progresses.