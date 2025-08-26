The Nigerian Railway Corporation has confirmed the safe evacuation of all passengers following the derailment of the Abuja–Kaduna train earlier today at Asham, Kaduna State....

A total of 618 persons, including passengers, crew, and staff, were on board.

Seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately taken to hospital by medical personnel.

The NRC says all other passengers were safely conveyed back to Idu and Kubwa stations using a rescue train, while refunds have been directed for all affected travelers.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is now underway, supervised by relevant authorities and the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service has been suspended pending clearance of the site and recovery operations. The NRC has apologized for the inconvenience and thanked passengers and the public for their understanding.