The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of more than 35 miners in Kanpani Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and protective measures at mining sites nationwide.

In a statement by Paul Odenyi, Deputy Director of Communication and Media at NOA, the Director General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the incident as “completely unacceptable in a modern society,” emphasizing that strict compliance with safety rules is essential to safeguard lives and protect critical infrastructure.

He warned that the risks associated with unauthorised mining and substandard safety practices “far outweigh any perceived benefits,” highlighting that reckless operations often lead to catastrophic outcomes, such as explosions and fires, which claimed the lives of the miners in this tragedy.

Issa-Onilu also urged Nigerians to collectively oppose unsafe mining practices that have repeatedly caused mass casualties, national trauma, and preventable loss of life.

“We mourn the loss of our compatriots in the mining community and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. We stand in solidarity with them, with the state, and with Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

The DG further called on relevant authorities and stakeholders in the mining sector to intensify efforts to enforce compliance with established safety standards, stressing the need for routine inspections and continuous monitoring of mining operations to prevent similar incidents.