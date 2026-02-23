Former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the mining site in Plateau State where 37 miners recently died had been sealed during his tenure as Minister of Solid Minerals Development. Fayemi, who served in the cabinet of former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2018, said decis...

Former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the mining site in Plateau State where 37 miners recently died had been sealed during his tenure as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Fayemi, who served in the cabinet of former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2018, said decisive action was taken against the facility after an official visit in 2017.

At least 37 miners reportedly died last Wednesday after being exposed to carbon monoxide at an underground mining site in Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

More than 25 others were hospitalised following the incident.

In response, the Federal Government ordered the closure of the site.

However, reacting to the development in a statement shared on X on Sunday, Fayemi maintained that the mine had previously been shut down during his time in office.

According to the former minister, he personally visited the Zurak mining site in 2017 alongside then National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

He said he directed the immediate closure of the facility and ordered the arrest of the alleged illegal Chinese operators managing the site at the time.

Fayemi added that the individual identified as the purported owner of the mine, known as “Alhaji Dan China”, was declared wanted by the police and subsequently arrested.

He, however, noted that the suspect was later released after he left office.

The recent fatalities have sparked renewed scrutiny over regulatory enforcement and monitoring within Nigeria’s mining sector, particularly concerning previously sanctioned sites.

With the federal government once again ordering the closure of the Zurak facility, questions are emerging over how operations allegedly resumed at a site that had earlier been shut down.

“As minister of mines, I visited the mines with the NSA and the governor following numerous complaints from the community,” the statement reads.

“We embargoed mining at the sites, arrested the illegal Chinese operators, and declared the purported owner of the illegal lead and zinc mines, Alhaji Dan China, wanted.

“He was eventually apprehended and brought to book by the National Security Adviser but was released after I left office.

“My preliminary discussions with officials of the Ministry, as well as with the former Deputy Speaker and Wase representative in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Idris Wase, indicate that this tragedy occurred at the same mine.

“It could have been avoided if the security agencies had sustained the action taken by the Ministry in 2017.

“My sincere condolences go to the families of the deceased. Government must now take firm and decisive action against operators who violate the law and environmental regulations, regardless of whose interests are affected. Mining activities must not be conducted to the detriment of host communities.”