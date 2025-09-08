As the world marks World Literacy Day 2025, the National Orientation Agency urges Nigerians to harness the transformative power of literacy to build national identity, fostering social cohesion, and combat poverty, particularly in marginalised communities. The agency disclosed this in a statement si...

The agency disclosed this in a statement signed by its Deputy Director of Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi, made available to TVC on Monday, stating that this year’s celebration offers a crucial chance for Nigerians to consider how literacy can drive poverty reduction, promote lifelong learning, and contribute to a fairer, more inclusive society.

The statement reads, “To commemorate the 2025 World Literacy Day, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) calls on Nigerians to embrace literacy as a powerful tool for promoting national identity, fostering social cohesion, and addressing poverty, especially among underserved populations.

“According to the Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, this year’s commemoration presents a vital opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the transformative role of literacy in reducing poverty, fostering lifelong learning, and advancing a more inclusive and equitable society.

“Issa-Onilu notes that literacy goes beyond the basic ability to read and write; it serves as a gateway to knowledge, innovation, and meaningful participation in the democratic process.”

According to the statement, the agency tasks Nigerians, stakeholders, parents and leaders to build a collective front to achieve lasting literacy success.

The agency also encourages individuals from all age groups to reignite the lifelong eroding reading culture, stressing the importance of strengthening and equipping the public and community libraries.

The statement continues, “He also urges Nigerians from all walks of life, including parents, teachers, community leaders, policymakers, and civil society actors, to renew their commitment to advancing literacy as a collective responsibility.

“Encouraging children, youths, and adults to embrace reading and lifelong learning, he calls for the strengthening of public and community libraries as vital hubs for knowledge and civic participation.

“Issa-Onilu, who enjoins the public to invest in digital literacy to equip themselves for the demands of the 21st-century knowledge economy, also calls for support of initiatives that remove barriers to education, especially for women, girls, and other vulnerable groups.”

In conclusion, the agency pledges to continue leveraging its nationwide structures to sensitise, mobilise, and collaborate with stakeholders in promoting literacy as a vital tool for social cohesion, national identity, and sustainable development.

“A literate Nigeria is a stronger Nigeria. Together, let us make reading and learning a culture that defines us as a people,” The statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that NOA commended the Imo State Government for its recent decision to ban lavish graduation parties for pupils in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, describing it as a timely step toward curbing excesses and promoting responsible value reorientation among young learners.

According to the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the trend fosters unrealistic expectations of instant reward, encourages a culture of extravagance, and places undue financial pressure on parents, who are often compelled to fund what he described as a wasteful and socially unproductive practice.

Issa-Onilu emphasised that early exposure to such lavish celebrations distorts the values of hard work, humility, and delayed gratification, which are essential for personal growth and national development.

