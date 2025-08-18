The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Imo State Government for its recent decision to ban lavish graduation parties for pupils in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, describing it as a timely step toward curbing excesses and promoting responsible value reorientation amo...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Imo State Government for its recent decision to ban lavish graduation parties for pupils in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, describing it as a timely step toward curbing excesses and promoting responsible value reorientation among young learners.

According to the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the trend fosters unrealistic expectations of instant reward, encourages a culture of extravagance, and places undue financial pressure on parents, who are often compelled to fund what he described as a wasteful and socially unproductive practice.

Issa-Onilu emphasised that early exposure to such lavish celebrations distorts the values of hard work, humility, and delayed gratification, which are essential for personal growth and national development.

He added that the Agency is committed to working with state governments, schools, and parents to promote a culture prioritising discipline, modesty, and responsible upbringing among children. He added that the agency recently unveiled a campaign against sign out extreme practises and the ban by the state aligns with the general-purpose of the campaign.

Speaking on the State Government’s directive to stop school proprietors from changing textbooks annually, he noted that the move will significantly reduce the financial burden on families caused by frequent textbook replacements, making education more affordable and accessible for all students.

Onilu stressed that Imo State’s policy allowing graduation ceremonies only for Primary 6 and Senior Secondary students aligns with Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 education system, which ensures consistency with national education standards.

The DG also encouraged other states to adopt similar policies, noting that such measures foster a more disciplined and value-driven education system, rooted in hard work, resilience, and perseverance.

He explained that the policy contributes to a healthier educational environment by emphasising academic focus over extravagant celebrations during the early stages of schooling.