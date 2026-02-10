The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism that the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State is approaching a lasting resolution, following what he described as a decisive intervention by President Bola Tinubu. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Abu...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism that the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State is approaching a lasting resolution, following what he described as a decisive intervention by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja after inspecting ongoing projects in the FCT, Wike emphasized the president’s role as a unifying figure whose leadership is key to resolving tensions between the state’s executive and legislative arms.

He said, “I believe that by the grace of God, this will be the last time the president will be bothered with this issue and that this will be the last time the Rivers people will need to hear this kind of discord.”

Highlighting the authority of the president’s guidance, Wike added, “The president is the father of the nation, and when a father speaks, his children must listen and do the needful to ensure peace and progress.”

On the responsibilities arising from the truce, he expressed confidence in both the Rivers State House of Assembly and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to act in accordance with the agreement. “The House of Assembly will do what they are supposed to do, and I am confident that the governor will also carry out the acts required of him to ensure this peace is sustainable,” he said.

Wike stressed that the priority now is stability and progress in the state. “The most important thing is for Rivers State to move forward, and we are grateful to Mr President for his tireless commitment to ensuring that we reach this understanding,” he said.

The crisis escalated after the Rivers State House of Assembly, widely perceived as loyal to Wike, began impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara. In a bid to resolve the matter, President Tinubu on Monday summoned both Wike and the governor to the Presidential Villa, where he personally mediated the dispute.