The Enugu State Government has debunked a fake report, which claimed that the National Boundary Commission, NBC, had ceded Ette, a border community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area to Kogi State.

In a statement issued by the Secretary, Enugu State Boundary Committee, Dr. Solomon Ejim, on Friday, the state government assured the people of Ette as well as Igbo-Eze North LGA and Enugu State in general that the NBC was yet to publish any report or decision on the protracted interstate land dispute.

The statement read, “The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to a fake and misleading online report claiming that the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has made a decision on the age-long interstate boundary dispute between Enugu State and Kogi State to the effect that Ette community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has been administratively ceded to Kogi State.

“The Enugu State Government wishes to state categorically that the report is fake. The Director-General of NBC has also been contacted by the government and he vehemently debunked and disowned the report as outrightly false and not emanating from the Commission.

Therefore, the people of Igbo-Eze North LGA and Enugu State in general are by this press statement enjoined to ignore the fake news, which is a clear handiwork of mischief makers.

They are further enjoined not to entertain any form of anxiety, but go about their normal businesses, as no such resolution has been reached by the Commission in respect of the Enugu State–Kogi State.”