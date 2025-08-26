The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has called for stronger regional collaboration to protect Africa’s resources and promote shared growth....

Ojulari made the call on Tuesday while delivering a goodwill message at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja.

The summit, themed “Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaboration,” was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief, alongside defence chiefs from across the continent and other dignitaries.

In his address, Ojulari highlighted NNPC Ltd.’s achievements in tackling crude oil theft through strategic cooperation with security agencies, which he said had resulted in near 100% crude oil pipeline availability.

He stressed the importance of continental partnerships to safeguard critical resources.

“NNPC Ltd. remains committed to working with military and intelligence agencies in Nigeria and looks forward to broader frameworks from this summit to support Africa’s energy security and prosperity,” he said.