The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has reportedly been transferred from the Department of State Services detention facility in Abuja to a correctional facility in Sokoto, his former lawyer and consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed.

Ejimakor, in a tweet on Friday, expressed concern over the move, stressing that the relocation places Kanu far from his legal team, family, and supporters.

“While urging #Ndigbo to remain calm, I must question the wisdom of sending #MNK to Sokoto prison.

“When Awolowo was convicted in 1963, he was sent to the East, a neutral zone in his feud with the North. Pres. Tinubu can still halt this drift, as I said in this video,” he said.

His transfer has not been independently verified by TVC News as of the .time of filing this report.

TVC News previously reported that Justice James Omotosho has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 by Nigerian authorities and faced charges of treasonable felony, terrorism, and other related offences over his leadership of the proscribed separatist group, IPOB.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well throughout the proceedings, stressing that he had caused unnecessary delay in the proceedings.

He further expressed that the court will not consider the contempt in court committed by the IPOB leader while delivering his verdict.