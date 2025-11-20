Justice James Omotosho has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him. Delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well...

Justice James Omotosho has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well throughout the proceedings, stressing that he had caused unnecessary delay in the proceedings.

He further expressed that the court will not consider the contempt in court committed by the IPOB leader while delivering his verdict.

Omotosho said, “The court is only being merciful to Kanu because we are joined by our lord Jesus Christ to be merciful. Kanu has not shown any remorse; he is arrogant, cocky and unruly. I will temper justice with mercy.

Omotosho further quoted a bible verse saying, “Matthew Chapter 23 of the holy Bible in which it preaches mercy.”

Justice Omotosho pronounced other verdicts as follows: in respect to count 3, he sentenced Kanu to 20years imprisonment, for count 7 sentence he sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with no option of fine for both.

The sentence shall run concurrently.

Omotosho said Kanu must be kept in a suitable facility as he has violent tendencies, which he also displayed in open court.

The judge further declared that the convict must not be allowed any digital devices, and if he must, it must be closely monitored by the National Security Adviser.

The court ordered that the convict be kept in any protective custody in any part of the country.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Omotosho, cited prosecution evidence, including video interviews, broadcasts in which Kanu made violent threats against Nigeria and its citizens, as the basis for the conviction.