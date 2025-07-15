The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a regional tech startup competition in Enugu, aimed at identifying the most promising innovators from Nigeria’s Southeast geopolitical zone ahead of the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Startup Festival....

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a regional tech startup competition in Enugu, aimed at identifying the most promising innovators from Nigeria’s Southeast geopolitical zone ahead of the GITEX Nigeria 2025 Startup Festival.

The GITEX Nigeria 2025 Regional Roadshow attracted young tech entrepreneurs from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States. The event serves as a build-up to the national startup festival scheduled to take place in Abuja from 1 to 4 September.

Speaking at the event, Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Lawrence Ezeh, described the initiative as a strategic platform to spotlight emerging digital talent and empower young people in the region.

“This is more than a competition. It’s a pipeline to national relevance and global competitiveness,” Ezeh said. “Our youths must seize this moment to become part of the GITEX Nigeria 2025 story—and possibly GITEX Global in Dubai.”

Head of NITDA’s Southeast Zonal Office, Dr Nkem Momah, said the competition targets startups offering scalable and problem-solving solutions across sectors including HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, AI, EdTech, ClimateTech, and CreativeTech.

“Our goal is to identify and empower bold innovators whose solutions can reshape Nigeria’s digital economy,” Momah stated.

Winners from the Southeast pitch competition will secure sponsored exhibition slots at the Abuja Startup Festival, where they will present their ideas to a panel of tech investors, industry leaders, government officials, and media professionals. Selected startups may also be nominated to represent Nigeria at GITEX Global in Dubai, one of the world’s largest technology expos.

GITEX Nigeria is modelled after the prestigious Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) in Dubai, which has served as a global innovation hub since 1981.