The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Thursday hosted a delegation from Ernst & Young (EY) India-Africa Super Region Initiative to explore collaboration on key areas of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The delegation, led by officials of EY’s India-Africa Super Region Initiative, visited NITDA’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, where they were received by the Agency’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa.

According to NITDA, the discussions focused on partnership opportunities in digital literacy, cybersecurity and digital transformation — all seen as critical pillars for Nigeria’s economic growth and development under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting also explored how NITDA and EY can jointly strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem, upscale the skills of young professionals and support the safe deployment of emerging technologies.

Inuwa said NITDA remained committed to forging global partnerships that would fast-track Nigeria’s digital transformation and position the country as a leading player in Africa’s technology space.