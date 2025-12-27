The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has expressed optimism about stabilising electricity supply and improving grid reliability nationwide following the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos gas supply infrastructure. According to Operator, the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure...

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has expressed optimism about stabilising electricity supply and improving grid reliability nationwide following the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos gas supply infrastructure.

According to Operator, the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) successfully completed the repairs, resulting in “improved power generation and enhanced gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country.”

The management of NISO made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

NISO, established to manage the electricity grid with reliability, efficiency, and transparency, aims to enable “a sustainable and competitive power sector that drives economic growth and improves quality of life.”

The system operator noted that gradual power offtake is being carried out by the affected plants “to ensure a smooth recovery and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid.”

It explained that the approach would “prevent system stress and ensure reliable supply of electricity for industries, businesses, and households.”

NISO added that other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers on Saturday. “Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outage.”

The operator also stated, “NISO continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including power generation companies, gas suppliers, and regulatory bodies, to monitor developments and address any operational challenges in real time.”

Finally, NISO urged all electricity consumers “to continue practicing energy conservation where possible, as the coordinated efforts to stabilise power supply progresses.”