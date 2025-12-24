The Nigerian Independent System Operator, NISO, has assured the public that electricity supply would be restored and significantly improved within the next 24 to 48 hours following a recent power drop....

NISO attributed the power shortfall to an explosion on the Escravos–Lagos Gas Pipeline, ELP, and subsequent acts of vandalism, which disrupted gas supply to several thermal power plants across the country.

NISO says it is closely monitoring repair works being conducted by the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

NISO says it has received assurances that the repairs are nearing completion, and the pipeline is expected to be fully operational within 24 to 48 hours.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, held a meeting with key stakeholders, including NISO, TCN, GenCos, and DisCos to stress the urgency of the situation, especially given the increased demand during the festive season.

The Minister and NISO have both appealed to the public for patience and understanding while the situation is resolved and normal supply is restored nationwide.