The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has confirmed the derailment of one of its Kaduna-bound trains from Abuja on Tuesday, the 26th of August, 2025.

According to a statement signed by the Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, the incident occurred at approximately 11:09 a.m. at Kilometer 49, between Kubwa Station and Asham Station along the Abuja–Kaduna railway corridor.

The NRC revealed that immediately after the derailment, emergency rescue operations were activated, with medical personnel and nearby hospitals already placed on standby to attend to affected passengers.

The statement further disclosed that a full complement of security operatives has been deployed to the site of the derailment to ensure the safety of lives and property, while evacuation efforts are ongoing.

The Corporation reassured members of the public and relatives of passengers that every necessary measure is being taken to guarantee the safety of travelers.

Passengers from the affected train are currently being assisted, and arrangements are being made to convey them back to Abuja safely.

The statement appeals for calm and patience from the public, stressing that the NRC deeply regrets the incident and appreciates the cooperation of Nigerians at this challenging moment.