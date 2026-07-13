Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their long-standing strategic partnership, with both countries pledging deeper cooperation in trade, security, investment and regional stability. The commitment was reaffirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa on Monday when…...

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their long-standing strategic partnership, with both countries pledging deeper cooperation in trade, security, investment and regional stability.

The commitment was reaffirmed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa on Monday when the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, received the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Frank Garcia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Welcoming the US delegation, Enikanolaiye said Nigeria places great importance on its bilateral relations with the United States and expressed optimism that the visit would further strengthen cooperation across critical sectors.

“Nigeria remains committed to strengthening collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, maritime security, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and regional peace and security,” the minister said.

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He noted the progress made through the Nigeria-United States Joint Working Group and disclosed that preparations were underway for the next bilateral engagement scheduled to hold in Washington, D.C., in August 2026.

Enikanolaiye also reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to tackle insecurity through enhanced law enforcement, prosecution of terrorism-related offences, protection of vulnerable communities and sustained efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad Basin.

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On migration and consular issues, the minister said Nigeria remains open to constructive dialogue with the United States, while rejecting claims that the country’s security challenges amount to a policy of religious persecution or genocide.

“While security challenges exist, they should not be misconstrued as a policy of religious persecution or genocide. The Government remains firmly committed to protecting all citizens irrespective of religion or ethnicity and to strengthening the rule of law,” he said.

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In his remarks, Garcia described Nigeria as one of the United States’ most important strategic partners in Africa, commending the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation.

“Nigeria is one of America’s most important strategic partners in Africa,” Garcia said, adding that cooperation in trade, investment, health, technology, maritime security and counter-terrorism continues to expand.

He also praised Nigeria’s leadership in improving maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and its contributions to regional peace through the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Garcia expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s continued cooperation on migration and security issues and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting the country’s efforts to strengthen its security institutions, promote stability and expand economic opportunities.

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Both countries agreed to sustain regular high-level consultations, deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to resolving outstanding bilateral issues through constructive dialogue while further consolidating the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States.