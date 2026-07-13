Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is set to formally receive the pupils and teachers rescued from the Oriire school abduction. The reception is scheduled to take place at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. TVC News gathered that top government officials, heads of security agencies and other…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is set to formally receive the pupils and teachers rescued from the Oriire school abduction.

The reception is scheduled to take place at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

TVC News gathered that top government officials, heads of security agencies and other stakeholders are expected to attend the event as the victims are officially handed over to the Oyo State Government following the completion of medical examinations and psychological evaluations.

Governor Makinde is also expected to brief journalists on the outcome of the rescue operation, the condition of the victims and measures being put in place for their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Read Also: Oriire Rescue, Seyi Makinde and Tinubu – Seye Oladejo

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The victims were abducted on May 15 when suspected gunmen attacked the school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, sparking widespread concern and prompting a coordinated search by security agencies.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the victims regained their freedom on July 10 after spending nearly two months in captivity.