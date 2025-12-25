The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Ahmed Gumel, has commiserated with Olumide Oyedeji, the 3rd Vice President of the commission, over the passing of his mother, Madam Felicia Oyedeji. In a Thursday statement signed by Tony Nezianya, NOC’s spokesperson, the president, o...

The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Ahmed Gumel, has commiserated with Olumide Oyedeji, the 3rd Vice President of the commission, over the passing of his mother, Madam Felicia Oyedeji.

In a Thursday statement signed by Tony Nezianya, NOC’s spokesperson, the president, on behalf of the Committee, expressed his condolences on the passing of the mother of the 3rd Vice President of the NOC, Olumide Oyedeji.

According to the Olympic commission, Madam Oyedeji passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 23, 2025, after attending a Sunday school service at the age of 81.

The statement reads, “Madam Oyedeji, a devout Christian, was a Deaconess at Christ Apostle Church in Ibadan. She was born in Igbajo, Osun State.

“A respected businesswoman and loving matriarch of the Oyedeji family. Madam Oyedeji and her late husband, Prince Oladejo Oyedeji, had lived in Ibadan in their early days.”

The statement added, “She is survived by her six children, among them is a former NBA star, Olumide Oyedeji, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Oyedeji, OLY, is currently the president of the Nigerian Olympians Association. The funeral arrangements would be announced by the immediate family.”