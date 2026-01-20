Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has declared that Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for criminal drug enterprises, citing record arrests, seizures and convictions recorded under his leadership....

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has declared that Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for criminal drug enterprises, citing record arrests, seizures and convictions recorded under his leadership.

Marwa spoke at the 11th Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Awards and Commendation Ceremony at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja, where he also charged officers to prepare for more tactically sophisticated operations against drug cartels, barons and couriers in the coming years.

He disclosed that in the past five years, the agency recorded 77,792 arrests, including 128 identified drug barons, secured 14,225 convictions and seized over 14.8 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances.

“When I first resumed in 2021, I promised to take the fight to the doorsteps of the merchants of death. Today, the numbers speak for themselves. Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for illicit drug enterprise,” Marwa said.

He added that beyond enforcement, the agency expanded its drug demand reduction programmes, revealing that 32,442 drug users received treatment, counselling and rehabilitation, while 13,735 sensitisation campaigns were conducted nationwide under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

Marwa attributed the achievements to institutional discipline, intelligence-led operations and strong inter-agency collaboration, while expressing appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for extending the tenure of the current NDLEA leadership.

“The President’s decision to extend our mandate is a call to more work. The successes of the past five years are only a foundation. In this second tenure, we will escalate the war against drug abuse and trafficking to new heights of efficiency and results,” he said.

Addressing NDLEA personnel, Marwa warned against complacency and pledged sustained pressure on drug networks.

“The next phase of our operations demands more grit and tactical sophistication. We will not rest until every drug baron is behind bars, every trafficker intercepted, every mule caught, and every gram of illicit drugs removed from our communities,” he declared.

The ceremony also honoured officers recognised for courage and integrity in the line of duty.

Marwa urged award recipients to see the recognition as motivation for greater commitment, while encouraging other personnel to draw inspiration from their example.

He further acknowledged the support of the executive, legislature and judiciary, as well as international partners, sister agencies, civil society and the media, calling for deeper collaboration to safeguard Nigerian communities from drug abuse and trafficking.