The Niger State Government has presented a Certificate of Occupancy for one hundred thousand hectares of land to the Ministry of Finance, as part of the Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities, SIPC, programme.

The initiative is a partnership between the Niger State Government and the Federal Ministry of Finance, aimed at transforming rural communities through integrated development.

The Rural Electrification Agency says President Bola Tinubu has approved a seven hundred and fifty million-dollar fund for rural electrification, assuring Niger State of adequate power supply to the proposed communities.

The housing component of the project will be implemented in partnership with Family Homes Fund, providing modern and sustainable housing for beneficiaries.

The Niger State Government says the presentation of the Certificate of Occupancy demonstrates its readiness and commitment to the programme.

The SIPC project is expected to transform rural settlements from thatched homes to sustainable housing, reduce rural-urban migration, and improve security as residents live and work within organised communities.

It will also support the state’s agricultural drive by providing critical infrastructure for farmers, boosting productivity and livelihoods across rural areas.