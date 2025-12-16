Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has sacked all his special advisers over bid to ‘restructure governance’. The Special Advisers appointment termination was announced during Bago’s maiden Council meeting with his newly sworn-in Commissioners at the council chamber of Gover...

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has sacked all his special advisers over bid to ‘restructure governance’.

The Special Advisers appointment termination was announced during Bago’s maiden Council meeting with his newly sworn-in Commissioners at the council chamber of Government House, Minna.

According to a statement by Bologi Ibrahim, the Niger State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, on Tuesday, December 16, the appointment termination was “to allow him to rejig and reposition their portfolios.”

The statement reads: “Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has terminated the appointment of all his special advisers in a bid to restructure governance.

“The farmer governor announced this during his maiden Council meeting with his newly sworn-in Commissioners at the council chamber of Government House, Minna.

“He said the termination of their appointment was to allow him to rejig and reposition their portfolios with the view to making them more effective and efficient in line with his New Niger agenda.

“The farmer governor appreciated them for their sacrifices and contributions towards the success of his administration and also wished them well in their future endeavours.”