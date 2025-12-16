Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated TVC News for emerging as the Television Station of the Year at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA), on Saturday Night. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Tuesday, December 16, Bago describ...

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated TVC News for emerging as the Television Station of the Year at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA), on Saturday Night.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Tuesday, December 16, Bago described the win as ‘well deserved’, owing to the station’s consistence in delivery of credible, excellent, and impactful broadcast journalism that is audience-based.

He further hailed some staff who won individual category awards, saying the win tells the quality of staff the organisation produces.

The statement reads: "Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago congratulates TVC News for emerging as the Television Station of the Year at the 2025 edition of the prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

“He commends the management and staff of the organisation for its growing influence in Nigeria’s media landscape and its unrelenting efforts to set high standards in broadcast journalism.

"The farmer governor further acknowledges the station's support and partnership with his administration and pledges to deepen the relationship."