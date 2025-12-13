TVC News has emerged as a major winner at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), reaffirming its position as one of Nigeriaâ€™s leading broadcast news stations. At the highly respected media awards ceremony, TVC News was named TV Station of the Year, a recognition of the stationâ...

TVC News has emerged as a major winner at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), reaffirming its position as one of Nigeriaâ€™s leading broadcast news stations.

At the highly respected media awards ceremony, TVC News was named TV Station of the Year, a recognition of the stationâ€™s consistent delivery of credible, impactful, and audience-driven journalism.

Adding to the nightâ€™s celebrations, TVC News anchor, Precious Amayo, was honoured with the award for TV Programme Presenter of the Year, a testament to her professionalism, clarity, and engaging on-screen presence.

In another notable achievement for the network, Esther Omopariola of TVC News won Reporter of the Year, celebrating her outstanding field reporting, investigative depth, and commitment to factual storytelling.

The awards further highlighted the depth of talent within the TVC News newsroom, as reporters Sharon Ijasan and Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi also earned nominations in competitive categories, underscoring the stationâ€™s strong culture of journalistic excellence.

The multiple wins and nominations at the 2025 NMMA underscore TVC Newsâ€™ growing influence in Nigeriaâ€™s media landscape and its unwavering commitment to setting high standards in broadcast journalism.