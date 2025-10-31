The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of Konga Group, on receiving two prestigious international recognitions, the Forbes Best of Africa E-Commerce Leadership Award 2025 and the Distinguished EuroKnowledge Award for Emerging Leade...

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, Chief Executive Officer of Konga Group, on receiving two prestigious international recognitions, the Forbes Best of Africa E-Commerce Leadership Award 2025 and the Distinguished EuroKnowledge Award for Emerging Leadership in Digital Transformation.

In a statement released in Abuja, NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun (mnipr), quoted the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as describing Ekeh’s recognition as “a proud moment for Nigeria.”

She said the honours underscored the innovation, excellence, and leadership potential of young Nigerians driving Africa’s digital revolution.

Dabiri-Erewa praised Ekeh’s visionary leadership since 2018, when he oversaw the acquisition of Konga from global investors Naspers and Kinnevik and successfully merged it with Yudala, creating Africa’s first true omnichannel e-commerce powerhouse.

Under Ekeh’s direction, Konga Group has evolved into a comprehensive digital ecosystem that includes KongaPay (fintech), Konga Logistics, Konga Health, and Konga Travel & Tours, serving more than four million customers and connecting over 250,000 merchants across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NIDCOM CEO Urges Nigerians In Diaspora To Seize Emerging Opportunities

The NiDCOM chief commended Ekeh’s guiding principle of “building commercial scale with a social soul,” noting that his influence extends beyond business to promoting technological inclusion, entrepreneurship, and national development.

Dabiri-Erewa further encouraged young Nigerians to take inspiration from Ekeh’s achievements, describing his journey as a shining example of innovation, integrity, and purpose-driven leadership.

“Prince Ekeh’s story reflects the power of Nigerian talent, resilience, and creativity. His leadership continues to inspire a new generation of Africans redefining the global digital economy,” she added.